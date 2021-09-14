Taliban Brings Back 'Virtue And Vice' Ministry To Monitor Laws And 'serve Islam': Report

After taking over control of Afghanistan last month, Taliban has now brought back the ‘Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice’ in the country. Several years after the US-led military occupation in the country abolished the ‘Virtue and Vice’ ministry, the New York Post reported that the Taliban has marked its return which has triggered massive concerns among the Afghans. The shattered citizens in the war-ravaged nation remember the said ministry for its stringent interpretation of Islamic law.

Mohammad Yousuf, who heads the central zone of Afghanistan, as per ANI, said, “The main purpose is to serve Islam. Therefore, it is compulsory to have Ministry of Vice and Virtue...We will punish as per the Islamic rules. Whatever Islam guides us, we will punish accordingly. Islam has its rules for major sins.”

For instance, Yousuf explained, “killing someone has different rules. If you do it intentionally, if you know the person and intentionally kill the person, you will be killed back. If not intentional, then there might be another punishment like paying a certain amount of money. If there is a theft, the hand will be cut off. If there is illegal intercourse, the violators will be stoned.”

"We just want a peaceful country with Islamic rules and regulations. Peace and Islamic rulings are the only wishes we have," he said.

The return of the ‘Virtue and Vice’ ministry also comes decades even as Taliban’s last rule from 1996-2001 fears the Afghans. In what is called the ‘iron fist’ rule of the extremists, 20 years ago, women in Afghanistan were forces to wear a burqa, prohibited from going outdoors without a male companion. The so-called ‘moral police’ were deployed across the country in a bid to punish the violators with harsh punishments including flogging, amputations, public executions. Now, the same signs have begun reappearing in the country.

Taliban manhandled female activist, abduct 5 family members

Meanwhile, as the Taliban tightens its grip on Afghanistan, the group’s terrorists on Saturday assaulted a female activist and abducted five of her family members. As per ANI, the incident took place in the limits of the 15tth police district of Afghanistan when dozens of armed Taliban members entered Fahima Rahmati’s house with force and started manhandling her. Rahmati is the head of Hope Foundation and has informed that kidnapped family members include her two brothers, a brother in law and a neighbour.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: AP