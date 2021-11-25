Taliban Claims Signing Cannabis Deal With Australia's Cpharm; Company Refutes Claims

In the latest development in Afghanistan, the Taliban has claimed to have signed a $450,000,000 deal with Australian company Cpharm in the cannabis processing industry. The new agreement between the Australian company and the Taliban caretaker government might result in the drug trade being legalised by the country's government, ANI cited Khaama Press report. Qari Saeed Khosty, the Taliban spokesperson confirmed the development.

Qari Saeed Khosty revealed that the deal between Taliban and Australian company has been finalised and that they would start their work in the coming days. Khosty further added that the company will be given thousands of acres of land. Furthermore, he informed that the Cpharm company will make use of processed cannabis for medical purposes.

While the Taliban interim government stated about the agreement, however, Cpharma company has denied having any agreement with the Taliban.

Australian firm Cpharm rejects claims

Cpharma, in a press release, refuted the claims of the Taliban. The Australian company mentioned that they have come to know about media reports about them signing a deal with the Taliban. The company added that they are not involved in manufacturing or supplying of drugs, as they only give medical advice service to the pharmaceutical industry within the country, ANI cited Khaama Press report. Furthermore, the company said that they had “no idea” as to how the Taliban media release has been circulated.

The company said in a press release said, "We provide a medical advice service to the pharmaceutical industry within Australia. We have no products on the ARTG. We have no connection with cannabis or the Taliban. We have no idea where the Taliban media release has come from and want to assure everyone that it should not be connected to Cpharm Pty Ltd Australia,”" as per ANI.

Taliban expands cabinet

Earlier this week, the Taliban expanded its so-called cabinet by including 27 new members. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesperson, stated that the new members have been appointed according to the orders given by the Taliban’s supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, reported ANI citing Pajhwok Afghan News.

The Taliban has named over two dozen high-level officials, which included ministers and deputy ministers. Notably, once again, the new list of ministers did not include a woman. Maulvi Shahabuddin Delawar has been appointed as Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum while Mullah Mohammad Abbas Akhund has been named as Acting Minister of Disaster Management.

