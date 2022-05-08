Taliban Denies Reports Of Clash In Afghanistan's Panjshir; Calls It 'propaganda'

A day after multiple media reports claimed a clash between the Islamic Emirate and the National Resistance Front’s forces (NRF) in the central province of Panjshir, the Taliban on Saturday denied any such events. According to a report by Tolo News, the spokesman for Panjshir’s governor, Abubaker Sediq confirmed the report of the gunfight but added the situation was controlled by the Taliban. "We deny this allegation. This is a plot by some biased individuals. This is not true. There was a small amount of gunfire yesterday evening in the Abshar area by the opponents, but the Islamic Emirate controlled the situation," Tolo News quoted Sediq as saying.

However, the Resistance Front claimed the clashes between the two groups are still going on. According to Resistance Front, the gunfight is currently going on in Abshar district of Panjshir province and added they have invaded several regions. While explaining the current situation in Panjshir, Spokesman for the Resistance Front, Sebghat Ahmadi said, "An extended region of the Panjshir province, including a large part of Abdulah Khail and Abshar valley, fell to the resistance (forces)."

Countering the claims of Ahmadi, Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that the reports were only speculations and has no connection with reality.

Taliban spokesman calls viral videos a "propaganda"

"There have been no security incidents anywhere. The enemy published some propaganda on Facebook and Twitter. But the truth is that a strong troop presence exists there (Panjshir) and nothing will happen," Tolo News quoted Mujahid.

Notably, he was referring to the videos of the fight between the two groups that went viral on several social media platforms.

It is worth mentioning that the Taliban had claimed they controlled the Panjshir province in September last year-- probably the last region which was not in their control despite taking control of the country from the Ashraf Ghani-led regime in August 2021. The dramatic took over of Afghanistan claimed the lives of a number of people including, soldiers of the US army.

Image: AP