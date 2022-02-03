Taliban Deny Interference In Kazakhstan Unrest: 'No Threat To Any Nation From Afghan Soil'

As the Taliban were being accused of interfering into recent Kazakhstan unrest, the Islamic fundamentalist group has now dismissed the allegations as 'false'. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Taliban firmly opposed the accusations that they enable anybody to utilise Afghanistan's land “to the detriment of any other country”, Ariana News reported. Taliban further claimed that there has been no evidence available to these accusations.

This comes as certain media outlets have cited Russian officials claiming that some Afghans had taken part in the demonstrations in Kazakhstan. “While we want a reasonable and peaceful solution to the problems in Kazakhstan, we assure all parties that there is no threat to any country from Afghan soil," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as per the local media.

Unrest in Kazakhstan

Earlier this month, demonstrations surged against a two-fold rise in prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices across Kazakhstan, causing fights with the police officials, fatalities, as well as looting. President of Kazakhastan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had announced a countrywide state of emergency and even requested the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)'s peacekeeping forces to assist in bringing the situation under control.

As of January 16, approximately 225 people died, with numerous others injured during violent anti-government protests, the chief of the criminal prosecution service of the Prosecutor General's Office informed. The deceased include nearly 19 police and service personnel. As per the official, 4,578 people had been recognised as victims. Moreover, the protests have resulted in the detention of nearly 12,000 individuals. As per the Associated Press, friends and family members of individuals detained by police officials had been seen to gather outside the prison.

In addition to this, according to Russia's defense ministry, troops that were deployed to Kazakhstan as a result of violent protests had returned. The troops were part of a peacekeeping mission dispatched by the CSTO, a Russia-led coalition of six former Soviet republics. On the appeal of the Kazakh President, the CSTO authorised the deployment of over 2,000 troops on January 5.

(Image: AP)