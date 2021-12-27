Taliban Education Min Says Co-education Classes The Reason For Closure Of Afghan Varsities

In a major misogynistic statement, Taliban Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani on Sunday stated that the reason behind the shutting down of universities in Afghanistan is co-education.

His statement comes as the war-torn nation is yet to reopen educational institutions, despite promises of ensuring a "moderate" rule than its erstwhile rule during 1996-2001. Speaking at an event in Islamabad, he also said that for those Afghan students seeking higher education, Pakistan is "an ideal country" with cheaper amenities and "similarities with Afghan people".

The assertions come after the Taliban in September issued a fresh set of education laws, which greatly highlighted gender bias. Pictures of male and female students in a classroom separated by curtains went viral on the internet. Additionally, there were also instances when male and female students in universities were made to sit in separate classrooms with only female faculty having access to teaching female students, Tolo News had reported.

Some institutions had also decided to use separate buildings altogether. However, with the manifold economic crisis in the country, infrastructure and adequate faculty have hindered a functional education system, let alone interactive and participatory methods.

"To make separate classes for girls and hire extra lecturers need more time and extra budget," Haqqani said, as quoted by Khaama Press.

Pakistan increases scholarships for Afghan students

As the Taliban minister discussed the issues with Pakistani counterparts, Islamabad officials reportedly assured that Pakistan will allow 500 extra scholarships to Afghan students from the next academic session. As yet, Afghanistan will be provided with 1,500 scholarships every year, Haqqani said. He also added that Taliban officials have discussed the matter with Afghan students as well, although he did not reveal what their reactions were.

In addition to the aforementioned announcements, Haqqani also highlighted that no country will be allowed to grant scholarships directly to Afghan students.

"All scholarship will be managed through Afghanistan Ministry of Higher Education," Haqqani said, as per Khaama Press. This comes after the Taliban Higher Education Minister, speaking at an assemblage of professors in October, refused to acknowledge the credibility of Ph.D. and Masters holders in modern universities.

He had also dubbed modern or westernised ideas of education "less valuable" than the religious subjects taught in madrasas and added, "they are of no use in the country".

(Image: AP)