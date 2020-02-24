The Debate
Taliban Is 'tired Of Fighting', Hopes To Reach Deal With US: Donald Trump

Rest of the World News

As Donald Trump readied for his maiden trip to India, he said on February 23 that Taliban is “tired of fighting” and that the group also hopes to reach a deal.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taliban

As United States President Donald Trump readied for his maiden trip to India, he said on February 23 that Taliban is “tired of fighting” and that the group also hopes to reach a deal. Trump also reportedly said that he would sign the peace truce if one is eventually reached in Afghanistan. The US President's comments came after a partial implication of the deal took effect on February 22 with the Taliban, US, and Afghan forces agreed for a week-long “reduction in violence”. 

“I would put my name on it”, said Trump when talking about the peace deal with Taliban. According to international media reports, the US President said that the cooling-off period has “been holding up”. He further added that if a deal is reached in another “week and a half” he would sign it because Taliban “want to make a deal too”. The peace accord will apparently set conditions for Washington and the Taliban will sign it on February 29 in Doha. This would also lead to the withdrawal of the American troops of nearly more than 18 years. 

Pompeo announces 'reduction in violence'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on February 21 said that the US-Taliban deal will be signed on February 29 as the authorities are building on an agreement on reducing violence across Afghanistan. The much-awaited peace deal will mark a historic step in nearly two decades of conflict in Afghanistan. Pompeo also said that the intra-Afghan negotiations would begin shortly after the signing of the deal which is expected to take place in Doha. 

Pompeo in a statement said, “Upon successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward." 

(With agency inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
