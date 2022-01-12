Taliban Kill Ex-NDS Officer, His Brother & Father; Accuse Him Of Being Part Of ISIS-K

In a shocking display of violence, the Taliban on Tuesday gunned down an officer from the National Directorate of Security (NDS), a national intelligence and security service of Afghanistan, labelling him as a kidnapper first, and then later stating that the slain officer was a member of ISIS-K, Republic Media Network has learnt.

In footage obtained by Republic, a Taliban fighter was seen dragging the body of the NDS officer, claiming that he was a member of ISIS-K who fought against the Taliban for almost four hours. The Taliban also killed the officer’s brother and his father, sources revealed to Republic on Wednesday.

NDS' fight against 'terror elements'

Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces have been involved in the fight against terror elements across the territory as earlier last year, its operatives neutralised prominent al-Qaida and a Taliban commander in Gayan district of the eastern Paktika province. Dawlat Beig Tajiki, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Tajiki was identified in the southern Ghazni province and had been behind the terror activities in the Indian Subcontinent region.

In the NDS operation, Hazrat Ali, also dubbed Hamza Muhajir, a Pakistani national and member of the Taliban, was also killed in the operation. The NDS has often accused the Taliban of unleashing violence much before their political takeover of the country after the US forces drawdown. The unit often accused the liaisons between the Al-Qaida network and the Taliban, both of whom, it claimed were responsible for equipping and fundraising to bolster the terror forces by providing them military training and weaponry in Ghazni, Logar, and Zabul provinces, an NDS statement informed.

'Pakistan betrayed us..', NDS officer says

The Taliban had also earlier attempted to gun down a 41-year-old officer of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the national intelligence and security service of Afghanistan, who had fled on a commercial flight from Kabul to Delhi on August 15 to escape “death” and Taliban’s reprisal. "I had to run, else the Taliban would have killed me. Everything ends here. I could not bring my family along," Afghan intelligence officer Asif told PTI, explaining the violence the hardline Islamist group unleashed on Kabul since the US troops exited the region.

The officer had left behind his ailing mother, wife and an eight-year-old son. "The Taliban are catching us (NDA officers) and killing us. They sent us notices, asking us to revolt against the government or die. We lost hope. Hundreds of officers from the security establishment have fled to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and other countries,” he had said at the time. Accusing neighbouring Pakistan of supporting the regime, the officer had added, “Pakistan betrayed us. I served my nation for 20 years. This was my life,” as he feared for the lives of the other NDS officers within the country.