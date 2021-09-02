Taliban Offered Ahmad Massoud Post In Afghanistan Govt, Resistance Chief Refused: Report

As the fierce battle between the Northern Alliance resistance and Taliban continues to ravage Afghanistan, the negotiation between both parties have been reportedly failed. As per Republic Media Network's on-ground report, during the negotiations, the Taliban offered Northern Alliance commander Ahmad Massoud a position in the Afghanistan government which is yet to be formed. But Ahmad Massoud expressed that he does not have any interest in a personal position.

Following Massoud's refusal, the Taliban allegedly threatened the Northern Alliance of continuous attacks on Panjshir. Taliban is facing formidable resistance from the Northern Alliance, led by Ahmad Massoud and Afghanistan's 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh who are currently based in Panjshir Valley, which is not under the control of the insurgent group.

Watch Republic's on-ground report on Taliban and Northern Alliance talks:

'Over 300 Taliban Terrorists Killed In Panjshir Battle'

Earlier, on Wednesday, Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh's army claimed to have killed 200 insurgents in Shatel district while 20 and 24 terrorists were eliminated in Jabal Siraj Tappeh Sork and Saland districts respectively. In the nearby Andarab province, the army claims to have killed over 70 terrorists of the Taliban.

The army claims to have seized defence equipment from the terrorist group; this includes 15 Humvees, 1,000 Kalashnikov rifles, 15 Pike bases, 15 RPJ rocket launchers, and a large amount of Kalashnikov, Pike and rocket-propelled grenades.

As Afghanistan continues to remain in chaos, the United Nations on Wednesday asked all parties involved in the conflict to “cease hostilities and abide by humanitarian law.” UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov in an official video linkup statement on September 1 stressed that the United Nations’ position is that the standoff in Panjshir Valley to Kabul’s north, an epicenter of resistance forces against the hardline fundamentalist Taliban rule “cannot continue.”

The Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator furthermore asserted that the parties involved in hostilities were required to “abide by humanitarian law” and “let humanitarian workers through to provide aid.”

(Image Credits: AP/AhmadMoussad-Facebook)