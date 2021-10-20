The Taliban has promised lands and cash to the families of the suicide bombers who sacrificed their lives during the war between the US and Afghanistan, informed the group's spokesperson on Tuesday. According to Taliban's Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty, Interior Minister Alhaj Mullah Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani met the family members of the suicide bombers at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul on Monday and made the promises.

The move comes in the wake of conflicting approaches within the Taliban leadership where they are trying to position themselves as responsible rulers who are concerned about the safety of all.

1/3- "The advent of the Islamic system is the result of the blood of our martyrs"



Alhaj Mullah Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani

Yesterday, H.E Interior Minister Alhaj Mullah Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani met the family members of martyred Fidayeen at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. https://t.co/NmIZMbSvju — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) October 19, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Khosty posted pictures from that gathering that shows the family members of the suicide bombers. They were welcomed by the Interior Minister Haqqani who was seen embracing the family members and further hailed the sacrifices of the suicide bombers whom they called 'martyrs'. Referring to the suicide bombers as 'fighters', Haqqani called them the "heroes of Islam" and the country and also distributed 10,000 Afghanis (USD 112) per family and clothes. He also promised a plot of land for each one of them.

Taliban looking forward to forming international connections

Meanwhile, the Taliban has been making efforts to establish International connections further seeking diplomatic channels for gaining recognition on the world map. Also, they have been holding high-profile meetings with several foreign officials and are claiming to provide aid to the impoverished Afghans.

However, their promises or rewards for suicide bombers are now countering their own activities. According to Associated Press, the Taliban who promised security for all have condemned the suicide attacks by their rivals which is the militant Islamic State (IS) group but on the other hand, is praising such tactics when it comes to their own followers.

Notably, the Taliban has been facing certain challenges since the United States of America froze billions of dollars in Afghan assets in the US accounts in line with the international sanctions protocols followed by the International Monetary organisations which have paused their disbursements allotted to Afghanistan. Apart from that, it also cannot afford to lose its hard-line base, especially in the wake of a growing threat.

(With AP inputs, Image: Twitter/@SaeedKhosty)