Taliban Publicly Executes Four Afghanistan Commanders Day After Vowing To Maintain Peace

Displaying yet another example of its brutality, the Taliban on Wednesday executed in broad daylight four famous commanders of the Afghan force. The execution of the four commanders comes at a time when a section of their comrades have joined hands with the former Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh, who has claimed that he is the country's 'legitimate caretaker president' in the absence of President Ashraf Ghani and has sought support to challenge the military group. Breaching the capital city-Kabul, the group had forced the government to surrender, and is presently in talks with the council for a 'peaceful transfer of power'.

Taliban execute four famous commanders in the Kandahar’s stadium, including a close one to General Razaq named Hashim Regwal. pic.twitter.com/RF5OiMrilb — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 18, 2021

Amrullah Saleh gets support from Commanders

On Tuesday, Amrullah Saleh had come forward to claim that he is the 'legitimate caretaker President' of the South Asian country. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh cited protocols mentioned in the Constitution of Afghanistan, as per which in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Vice President becomes the caretaker President. "I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote, reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus.

Responding to Amrullah Saleh's appeal, a Commando of Homeland Security under the Ministry of Defense, Sarfaraz said he and his team will do 'whatever' needed. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he pointed out that he had a detailed discussion with his teammates, after which they concluded that they would be joining Amrullah Saleh, who he referred to as the former Vice President and present President of Afghanistan in the country's Panjishir district.

AFTER DETAILED DISCUSSIONS WITH MY TEAMMATES, ALL OF US DECIDED TO JOIN OUR FORMER VICE PR & NOW PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF 🇦🇫 @AmrullahSaleh2 IN PANJISHIR.



WE WILL DO WHATEVER HE SAYS. JOINING THE RESISTANCE. — Sarfaraz (@Sarfaraz1201) August 17, 2021

Taliban takeover

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. While Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Finally, on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, fleeing via helicopters, the Taliban held talks with the Ghani government and took over Kabul along with the Afghan military.