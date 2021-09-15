Taliban Resorts To 'ethnic Cleansing' Of Hazara Tribe In Afghanistan: Report

After taking over control of Afghanistan last month, the Taliban has now "started ethnic and tribal cleansing" in several parts of the country. Since the time Taliban has seized power, it has subjected all those who had in some way or the other tried to challenge their rule or proved to be a threat to their autocratic governance. In a new development, the Taliban has now ordered evictions of various non-Durrani Pashtun groups in Kandahar, according to an ANI report.

As per the report, the non-Durrani Pashtun groups have been forced to leave their homes in Kandahar and settle somewhere else. News agency ANI has cited two Twitter users who in their tweet mentioned about the Taliban forcing people to leave their homes in several provinces of the war-torn nation. Natiq Malikzada in his tweet has revealed that the Taliban has "started ethnic and tribal cleansing in several provinces". The Taliban has ordered about 300 Hazara families to evacuate their houses in Daikundi. In addition, the Taliban has ordered various non-Durrani Pashtun groups

to leave their homes in Kandahar.

Taliban involved in crimes related to 'ethnic cleansing' of Hazara people

Another user in the tweet mentioned that after women, the Taliban has now started torturing Hazaras. "Women have already been maligned by the #Taliban. Now it's the Hazaras turn. Taliban are still the same", ANI quoted a Twitter user as saying in the tweet. As per ANI, Pashtuns took to the streets in Kandahar after the Taliban ordered the families to leave their homes in the Firqa area. Reportedly, in the places where the Taliban faces less resistance and has a powerful grip, it becomes harsher.

The Hazara minority in Afghanistan has been facing targeted killings, violence and discrimination based on their religious identity, according to ANI. There has been an increase in violent incidents against the Hazara minority after the Taliban seized power. As per the ANI report, after re-conquering Afghanistan, the Taliban blew up the statue of Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari in Bamiyan. It is worth noting that UNDP appraisal has informed that about 97 per cent of the population is at risk of sinking below the poverty line in Afghanistan.

The Taliban had promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, but it announced an all-male Cabinet on Tuesday, September 7. It announced the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' as its interim Prime Minister. He has Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy. On August 15, this year, the Taliban took over Afghanistan after capturing the country's capital Kabul.

