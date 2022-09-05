Taliban Says Afghanistan Does Not Need Constitution; Vows To 'solve Issues As Per Islam'

The Taliban, on Sunday, said it does not need a constitution to run the country and can resolve the issues by Islamic laws. The critical remarks from Abdul Karim Haider, the deputy minister of justice, came during a press conference on Sunday. According to Haidar, the Hanafi laws are enough to resolve the grievances of the people.

"The holy Quran, the Sunnah of Mohammad (PBUH), and the jurisprudence of every Islamic country are the basis and the text of the constitution in general and in detail," Tolo News quoted Haidar as saying.

Further, when asked about the restorations of women's rights in the country and the earlier work done by them in the judiciary, Haidar ignored some questions and said females would be granted rights under Islamic laws. He added the rights will be restored once the conditions turned "favourable" for them.

"The Islamic Emirate will grant women the rights that Islam has granted them--when the conditions are favourable," Haider said.

Afghanistan preparing its constitution as per Islamic laws

Moreover, he claimed the Justice Ministry has been preparing the constitution according to Islamic law at the Prime Minister's request. "We are awaiting Amirul Muminin's direction. when he directs the creation of law. The Hanafi law system, the Quran, and the Sunnah of Mohammad (PBUH) are its sources, thus we are confident that a comprehensive law will be established quickly to address everyone's concerns, Haidar stated.

Earlier last year, Afghan Independent Bar Association (AIBA) members said that the Taliban forces took over the AIBA office in Kabul and added they were aiming to use it as a government office functioning under the war-torn country's Ministry of Justice.

Taliban snatch basic rights of women in Afghanistan

It is worth mentioning after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have "changed completely" as compared to the earlier regime. They even promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Ever since the horrifying takeover in August last year, women across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the closure of schools and colleges.

Recently, the Taliban's Ministry of Education (MoE) in Afghanistan, said the group is close to a solution for reopening the school for girls. Despite all this, the Taliban regime has not taken any concrete steps to restore fundamental rights. In May this year, they passed a controversial decree ordering all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. The decree mentioned that male relatives would face punishment, starting with a summons and escalating up to court hearings and jail time, for women’s dress code violations. The law claimed if a woman violates the ruling, the male member of her family will be jailed for at least three days.

Image: AP