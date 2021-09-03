Taliban Says China Is Our Main Partner, Represents 'our Ticket' Around World Markets

More than two weeks after the Taliban seized control in Afghanistan, official spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that China is their main partner and the assistance provided by the country will build the foundation of Afghan development, reported The Guardian, quoting Italian newspaper, La Repubblica. Mujahid also claimed that the Chinese government is ready to invest and rebuild Afghanistan which presents a "fundamental and remarkable opportunity" for the Taliban. Speaking to the Italian newspaper, he said the Taliban gives much importance to the 'One Belt, One Road' project and is committed to reviving the ancient Silk Road. "We possess rich copper mines and that will be further modernised with the Chinese assistance. At the same time we can finally say that China represents our ticket to the International markets," Mujahid said, as reported by the British news website.

'Relations with Russia are largely political and economic'

On being asked about the Taliban’s relationship with Russia, he told the Italian paper that the relations with Moscow are largely political and economic. "The Taliban sees Russia as an important partner and in order to create the situations for an international peace, Moscow continues to mediate for us and with us," he added. However, the Kabul airport is still not operational, the Taliban has promised to allow safe passage to foreigners who are still stranded in the war-torn country, reported the British website. It further reported that the Taliban may announce a new government soon in Afghanistan as the crisis continues to deepen in the country. However, the US, the EU and others have shown their apprehensions and said that recognition of the new government would depend on the Taliban's actions after forming the government.

Women protest in Kabul against Taliban's oppression

Meanwhile, women in Kabul have been protesting against the Taliban's oppression, demanding more rights and inclusion in the new government. The demonstration took place near Ariana Cinema in the capital city. The women are demanding that they should be given representation in the new regime. While the terrorist organisation has reiterated that it will form an inclusive government and support women's rights, their action speaks differently. It should be noted here that the United Nations resumed humanitarian flights amid ongoing turmoil in the country on Friday. In a media briefing, UN spokesperson Stefan Dujarrik said that UNHAS is resuming flights to enable 160 humanitarian organisations to carry out their activities in the provinces of Afghanistan.

(Image Credits: AP)