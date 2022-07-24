Taliban Spokesperson Claims Suspension Of Schools For Afghan Girls 'temporary'

The Taliban has claimed that the closure of schools for girls studying above sixth grade was "temporary." In an interview with CGTN TV, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, has said that the girls not allowed to go to schools above sixth standard is a "temporary suspension" and not a "permanent ban." The remarks of the Taliban spokesperson comes at a time when the women in Afghanistan, UN and other agencies have been calling on the Taliban to reopen schools for girls.

Balkhi said that there's a "large percentage of society" that has "very strict ideas" regarding the actions of women. He said that the Taliban is taking a "gradual approach" for those who do not understand "some of the basic Islamic rights" of Afghans. Notably, girls' schools have remained closed for more than 300 days in Afghanistan, according to ANI. Taliban officials have underscored that the reopening of schools for girls relies upon the order of the Taliban leader. Speaking to CGTN, Abdul Qahar Balkhi claimed that women in Afghanistan have been permitted to work in the private sector. He said that they have opened a Women Chamber of Commerce and they have been permitted to work in the teaching sector. According to Balkhi, 14000 women continue to work in the health sector in Afghanistan.

"There is a large percentage of society that has very strict ideas of what women can do and what they cannot do, and for that reason, the government is trying to take an approach that is gradual, it takes those people that do not understand some of the basic Islamic rights of Afghan citizens or of any human being, and the human rights, to try to convince them. It is due to lack of knowledge of that part of the society," Abdul Qahar Balkhi told CGTN as per ANI.

UNAMA highlights situation of women under Taliban rule

Earlier on July 20, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan expressed concern over the situation of women in war-torn nation. In the report, the UNAMA stressed that the rights of women have eroded in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the war-ravaged nation on 15 August, according to ANI. According to the report, the erosion of women's rights has been one of the notable aspects of the Taliban regime. Before the Taliban takeover, women in Afghanistan were allowed to study, work and had rights to participate in other aspects of public life. However, the rights of women have been restricted ever since the Taliban takeover. Notably, Taliban had promised of inclusive society after they took control of power in Afghanistan. However, the Taliban regime has stopped girls from going to schools above sixth standard and they had also imposed restrictions on dressing of women.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP