Taliban To Allow Women To Study In Universities, But In 'no Men Classrooms'; Hijabs Must

In the latest development, the higher education minister in the new Taliban government said that women can study in universities, however, classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress would be compulsory. Days after Afghanistan’s new rulers formed a cabinet, Abdul Baqi Haqqani laid out the new policies at a news conference on September 12. He said that female students can study in universities, including at postgraduate levels, but they would be required to wear hijab.

Haqqani did not elaborate on whether the new rules only meant a compulsory headscarf or also compulsory face coverings. Previously, it was reported that the Taliban ordered that only women or old men of "good character" can teach female students. So far, the new regime is yet to explicitly state its policy on the sectors in which women will be allowed to work.

Gender segregation will also be enforced, he said. “We will not allow boys and girls to study together,” he said. “We will not allow co-education.”

It is worth mentioning that his comments come after the Taliban established an all-male interim "Islamic Emirate," naming some hardliners as part of Afghanistan's new administration. The Taliban has asserted that there is no necessity to induct women ministers in the Afghanistan government. While speaking to TOLO News, Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi contested the interviewer's argument that women deserve a place in the Cabinet just because they comprise 50 per cent of the population.

When the host pressed him further, Hashimi said, "What do you mean by half of the society? This definition of women is wrong. This does not mean we have to include women in the Cabinet". When the interviewer asked him what was the fault of women which prevented them from becoming Ministers, the Taliban leader responded, "You tell me what is the benefit of having a woman minister? Why select women when men can do the job?"

Taliban’s crackdown on women protesters

Meanwhile, rallies and protests supporting the rights of Afghan citizens and denouncing the Taliban rule have flared in several countries across the world. But, Hashimi made it clear that women protesters don't represent all women of the war-torn country. Moreover, he reportedly opined that women should be restricted to giving birth and educating children on Islamic ethics.

Even though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet which comprises multiple sanctioned terrorists. No woman has been included in the set-up whereas the Ministry of Women's Affairs has been abolished. This has led to widespread protests in different parts of the war-torn country with women demanding their rightful representation in all walks of life. However, the terrorist group brutally cracked down on Afghan women protesters by using whips and sticks against them.

(With inputs from AP)

