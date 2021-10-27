Taliban To Form Three Committees With China To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday, 26 October, said the group will form three separate joint committees with China in a bid to facilitate “strengthening” bilateral relations. According to Khaama Press, Mujahid said that the committees were mutually agreed upon during its acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi's meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Doha. He also went on to inform that China announced $1 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, in addition to food ingredients and medicine worth $5 million.

As per the media outlet, Mujahid said that out of the three committees, one will be dealing with political and diplomatic relations and issues. The second committee, on the other hand, will be assigned to follow up with bilateral cooperation and make agreements. The third committee will be addressing economics among them excavation of mines in Afghanistan, Mujahid added.

Meanwhile, Mujahid’s statement comes after top Taliban leaders met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Doha on Monday, and discussed bilateral political and economic issues. According to ANI, Wang Yi expressed hope that the Taliban will show openness and tolerance. Furthermore, he highlighted that all the ethnic groups and factions must work together for a 'peaceful reconstruction'. The Chinese Foreign Minister also urged the United States and the West to lift sanctions on Afghanistan.

Aftermath of Taliban takeover

It is imperative to mention that the Taliban is struggling to gain international recognition. Additionally, as several countries have designated the Taliban as a terrorist organisation, they are hesitant to provide any taxes and duties to the country as it might fall into the category of terrorist funding and result in criminal charges. But China is among the few countries in the world that have started to engage with the Taliban.

Kabul, on the other hand, has called on the world’s nations and specifically the US, to unlock Afghanistan’s reserves and recognise the new interim government after the Taliban violently seized the capital. The international community is still considering how to proceed with regard to Afghanistan and its Taliban government. So far, a plan is being considered to launch humanitarian relief efforts to help Afghans.

