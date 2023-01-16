The hardline Islamic fundamentalist regime of the Taliban praised Afghanistan's first-ever so-called 'supercar' designed and made by the Kabul-based manufacturer Entop and the Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI). The supercar was officially launched last week and is a sleek-looking Mada 9, designed by 30 Afghan engineers. Taliban hailed the domestically manufactured motorcade, labelling it as the first example of a hand-built product culminating from the hard work of the Afghan manufacturers over the period of nearly five years.

While Afghan company ENTOP did not release any specifications or performance data on the car, the team of Afghan manufacturers touted it as rivalling the pedestrian Toyota Corolla hatchback.

A matter of 'honour'

In a statement issued on Sunday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the construction of the car was a matter of 'honour' for the entire country and the regime. He posted the images of the car launch on his social media official handle as he hailed the hard work of the team of Afghan manufacturers.

Mada 9 supercar was seen parked on the slippery and snowy road and made a throaty rumble with smoke coming out of its exhaust, in the video posted by Taliban's spokesperson. The car was surrounded by excited bystanders and Taliban fighters. The manufacturers described the Mada 9 motorcade as being a step ahead of other prototype cars.

"I would like to thank the Department of Vocational Education, under their umbrella, the country has been provided with valuable services," wrote Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's regime's official spokesperson on Twitter.

موتر ساخت افغانستان pic.twitter.com/duPsGhI3AH — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) January 15, 2023

Mada 9's mid-construction videos were widely posted on Entop's YouTube channel and Instagram. It is touted to have a Toyota-sourced four-cylinder engine, similar to that found under the hood of a Corolla, head of ATVI, Ghulam Haidar Shahamat told Tolo news. In some images, the car's pushrod suspension is obvious, its engine is rear-mounted, cradled safely between the tube chassis crowded by the lightweight composite materials.

Entop has not released any specific 0-to-60 MPH power figures or any other car statistics that rival other supercars. However, the cars company's CEO Mohammad Riza Ahmadi told Tolo that his team was eager to unveil the supercar, hoping that it would "convey the value of knowledge to the people" as well as boost the country's image on the global stage.