Taliban Warns Pakistan International Airlines To Reduce Flight Fares, Threatens To Ban PIA

In strong words, the Taliban government of Afghanistan has warned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Afghanistan’s Kam Air to reduce the fares of the flights landing in Islamabad from Afghanistan’s Kabul. If unmet, the Taliban government has sternly warned Pakistan of banning the airlines from landing in Afghanistan on Friday.

The Taliban government has also issued a warning to Afghanistan’s Kam AIr airlines on the same issue."Pakistan's PIA and Afghanistan's Kam Air will be banned to conduct flights from Kabul to Islamabad if they do not charge the same price as they did prior to their takeover," ANI reported quoting Khaama Press, who have cited Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Administration statement. The statement also added, "Airlines will be fined and punished if they violate the rules."

The news agency reported that the action was taken after Imran Khan-ruled Pakistan's PIA started charging up to USD 2,500 for each ticket from Kabul to Islamabad. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has warned Pakistan International Airlines of taking advantage of the sensitive situation in Afghanistan, after the Taliban’s undemocratic takeover, Afghan nationals have been fleeing the country in anticipation of escaping the Taliban’s orthodox regime.

The latest statement has also asked the travellers to co-operate with the administration in reporting the violations of the latest amends made by PIA. According to Khaama Press, they have asked people to report the verified infraction to them. Meanwhile, the Taliban have been in control of Kabul for about two months, following an aggressive and quick offensive against Afghan government forces following the US military withdrawal.

In another update, an explosion occurred at Imam Bargah mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, reported Tolo News citing eyewitnesses on Friday, October 15. According to the news agency, three back-to-back blasts hit the mosque causing the death of 16 people and injuring nearly 40 others. According to Sputnik, the blast was staged by a suicide bomber. The suicide bomb attack on Friday came after at least 46 people were killed and 143 others were injured in a blast at Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s northern province of Kunduz. In the previous blast on Friday, 9 October, the suicide bomber reportedly detonated the explosive vest amid a crowd of Shia worshippers who had gathered for Friday prayers.

