Taliban's Interior Ministry Dismisses US Drones Strike Different Locations In Kabul

Amid the reports that American drones hit different locations of Kabul, Abdul Nafi Takoor, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry, said that a rocket hit an empty residence in the Sherpor area and no casualties were reported. He said, “A rocket hit a house in the Sherpor area of Kabul this morning at around 6:00 am in PD10 of Kabul. The house was empty; thus, the rocket did not result in any casualties,” Tolo News reported.

The Interior Ministry's response came after Rahmatullah Nabil, a former National Directorate of Security (NDS) head, claimed on Twitter that an ISIS hideout in Kabul was hit by a US drone on Sunday morning. He said, “As per a clause of Doha deal, US will help Taliban in fighting/cracking down IS-K. As per ground sources, this morning American drones were seen in the airspace of KBL and struck different locations in Kabul.”

As per a clause of Doha deal, US will help Taliban in fighting/cracking down IS-K. As per ground sources this morning American drones were seen in the airspace of KBL and struck different locations in Kabul. It is most likely the targets were IS-K hideout. 1/2 https://t.co/FBhQZlGGll — Rahmatullah Nabil (@RahmatullahN) July 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Kabul residents said they heard multiple explosions in the city. “In the morning, I wanted to go to university, I heard two explosions one after the other,” said Ahmad Milad, a local told Tolo News.

Explosion at Kabul International Cricket Stadium

This comes as on Friday an explosion took place at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during the Shpageeza cricket tournament, in which 19 people were killed. Notably, the afternoon match was a part of the yearly domestic T20 Shpageeza Cricket league tournaments. The game was momentarily stopped owing to the grenade explosion, according to Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed Kabul police spokesperson, but it was eventually resumed.

Arbitrary arrests, ill-treatment & blasts have intensified in Afghanistan

Since the Taliban seized power in the last year, the number of explosions has skyrocketed. A report on the condition of human rights in Afghanistan in the first 10 months following the Taliban takeover was also issued earlier this month by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), ANI reported.

The observations of the UNAMA are summarised in the report in relation to the protection of civilians, extrajudicial murders, torture, and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detentions, the rights of Afghan women and girls, basic freedoms, and the environment in incarceration facilities. The study also makes suggestions to the international community and the de facto authorities.

In addition to this, the majority of civilian casualties, according to a United Nations report, were caused by targeted attacks carried out by the armed organisations that calls itself the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan Province against ethnic and religious minority communities in locations where they worship, attend religious services, and go about their daily lives.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)