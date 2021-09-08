Taliban's New Education Min Says 'No PhD, Master's Valuable, Mullahs & Taliban Greatest'

Hours after the announcement of the new government in Afghanistan, Taliban has started unfurling its true colours. A video of the Taliban's new Education Minister Sheikh Mawlawi Noorullah Munir is going viral on social media platforms. In the clip, he seems to be questioning the relevance of education and asserted that Mullahs and the Taliban are the greatest.

"No PhD degree, master's degree is valuable today. You see that the Mullahs and Taliban that are in the power, have no PhD, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all," he said.

In another development, the Taliban's secretive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada made it clear that hardline Sharia laws will be followed in the Islamic Emirate.

“I assure all the countrymen that the figures will work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and sharia law in the country,” Haibatullah Akhundzada said in a statement in English.

The formation of the Taliban's new government has brought back dark memories of their last regime from 1996 to 2001 when the group had banned women from education and working. They were also prohibited to go out alone. The group had also restricted music. This time, the extremists' have banned women from taking part in sports, including cricket.

Taliban has also banned co-education, with means boys and girls cannot study in the same class. Also, girls will be taught by female teachers. In Kandhar, the group has banned music in public places. Recently, pictures from Kabul's National Music Institute showed that the Taliban has destroyed musical instruments such as piano and drum sets.

For the past few days, Afghan women have taken to the streets of the capital city Kabul in protest against the Taliban. They have demanded that the Afghan government should be more inclusive. Notably, none of the 33 ministers appointed in the Taliban cabinet is female.

Taliban forms government

On August 15, the Taliban captured Kabul, which led to the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government. On Tuesday, the extremist group announced their interim government with Muhammad Hassan being the prime minister. The cabinet also includes US-designated terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani who has been given charge of interior ministry and intelligence.

Taliban Announces New 'Caretaker' Government: Key Ministers