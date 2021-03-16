Tanzania: Top Leader Admits President Is Sick, Urges Citizens To Unite Through Prayers

Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has implied that President John Magufuli, who has not made a public appearance for two weeks, could be indisposed but urged people to refrain from rumour-mongering. Magufuli has been leading the list of COVID-19 sceptics and refused to publish the country's coronavirus statistics since May last year. Despite repeated requests by the WHO, his administration has reported only initial 500 cases and 20 deaths, triggering speculations of a hidden pandemic.

Meanwhile, Hassan, speaking to state-owned KDRTV, revealed that the president might be suffering from flu or fever. “It is quite normal for a person’s body to be indisposed and contract the flu or develop a fever… this is the time for Tanzanians to be united through prayers,” she said referring to Magufuli. This comes as a huge revelation from the administration which previously denied his illness and even arrested one person who claimed that the president was unwell. Hassan also asked the country's residents from spreading and believing in rumours. Calling for unity, she said that most of the misinformation and rumours were created by foreign forces.

“As Tanzanians, we must work together, be united and build our nation. Most of the rumours you hear don’t originate in Tanzania. They come from outside the country. I ask you to ignore them. If it is about prayers, pray, but all in all, we should remain united and take Tanzania forward. We are safe,” she said. READ | Tanzania cops arrest man for reporting that president is ill

Meanwhile, Tundu Lissu, an opposition leader has urged authorities to publicly disclose the health condition of Magufuli. "He has not been seen in public since Feb. 24," he told the press reporters. He also claimed that the president was hospitalized in Dar es Salaam for three days. “When his condition deteriorated he was taken abroad,” he said. Last week, a report circulating in the Kenyan media reported that the president was admitted to a top hospital in Nairobi.

Last month, Magufuli has formally acknowledged that there was a “covid problem” within the nation. Addressing the local press on February 21, President John Magufuli asked citizens to ‘wear locally manufactured masks’ and take health safety precautions amid fears of COVID-19 spread and surge in the confirmed cases.

(Image Credits: AP)