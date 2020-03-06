China: Taxi Drivers Use Unique Technique To Protect Themselves From Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to rapidly spread across the world, people are taking every precaution they can to try and make sure they don't contract it. This includes washing one's hands regularly and avoiding crowded gatherings. Taxi drivers in China, which has the maximum cases of the virus, still need to go on their normal routes and pick up passengers have come up with an ingenious way to protect themselves.

Protective measures

In several images on social media, Chinese Taxi drivers can be seen driving their passengers with the front and backseats partitioned off using plastic.

This is Chinese taxi to take measures to prevent and control the new coronavirus。Plastic sheeting separates the passengers from the driver. Each passenger is required to scan the code to register for the government to track their movements pic.twitter.com/UN0hH1cNEZ — YOYO (@YOYO63603737) March 1, 2020

Taxi in china pic.twitter.com/l2TpfPEdQD — Sarp Erdener (@OSarperdener) March 5, 2020

Taxi Fahrer neuerdings in China pic.twitter.com/iGtYMazgnp — 𝕾𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖓🐺 (@SaboWithFire) February 28, 2020

The deadly coronavirus epidemic that started in China's Hubei province has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation. The virus has infected more than 80,000 people in Chana and the death toll currently stands at more than 3,000.

Which China still accounts for the most number of cases owing to the fact that the virus first appeared there, but infections across the globe are rising with countries like South Korea, Iran and Italy turning into major virus hotspots.

Italy which has emerged as a major cluster for the coronavirus has the biggest outbreak in Europe and it has schools and universities to close down till March 15. Italy has 3,858 reported cases and 148 deaths due to the deadly coronavirus. Another European country, France has reported a sharp rise in cases. It now has over 400 cases and seven deaths in the country.

