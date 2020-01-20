Teenager, Man Struck By Lightning In NSW As Thunderstorms Batter Australia

Two people suffered severe burns after being struck by lightning in the Blue Mountains and another two injured in Canberra as thunderstorms lashed Australia. According to international media reports, a 16-year-old boy suffered burns to his torso, arms, and legs when he was struck by lightning. The incident took place at around 2pm on Monday near Katoomba in Australia's New South Wales region. Another 24-year-old patient was also treated by paramedics after lightning hit the area.

Read: Australia Boosts Emergency Grants, Loans For Small Businesses Hit By Bushfires

Thunderstorms batter Australia

Both the patients were taken to Nepean Hospital for treatment. In a statement to international media, NSW Ambulance Duty Operations Manager, Greg Marshall said that the patients were extremely lucky to be alive. Greg further added that if the lightning would have struck one centimetre, either way, they would have faced direct hit which could've been fatal. Severe thunderstorm warnings are still in place for New South Wales and Victoria, in the wake of a huge hailstorm that smashed car windows and damaged properties.

Read: Effects Of Climate Change Pushing Australia's Platypus Population Towards Extinction

So it looks like it just snowed at work. 10 minutes of hail. Apparently 95% of car windows are smashed. Glad I caught the bus today.



Images: various shots of hail blanketing car parks and green spots, taken through a rain-spotted window. One image of a golf ball size hailstone. pic.twitter.com/iHZsTj9xCU — 💫 Emily Wrayburn 💫 (@emilywrayburn) January 20, 2020

Read: Australian Government In An Attempt To Revive The Tourism Industry Pledges $52 Million

Severe storms hit some parts of Australia's east coast on Saturday and caused flash flooding and road closure. The severe rains have caused major highways in Queensland to close down while New South Wales has been experiencing power cuts. According to the Bureau of Meteorology in Queensland, while the heavy rainfall has somewhat subsided, the showers and thunderstorms will persist through the weekend. The Meteorology Department had predicted that the state will see widespread rainfall and storms for the next few days. According to international media reports, a forecaster said that Australia is going to see its wettest two days in the recent past.

Read: Forecasters Predict Storms In Victoria Amid Raging Bushfires