Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's 'Cybertruck' Pickup, Window Glass Breaks During Strength Test

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the much-hyped electric pickup truck or the ‘Cybertruck’ at an event in Los Angeles on November 21. Hours before the event, Musk informed about it quoting his tweet from 2012 where he wished to create a Tesla super truck with “crazy torque, dynamic air suspension and corners like it's on rails”.

Single and Dual-motor Cybertrucks

Tesla revealed the base version of the Cybertruck starting at $39, 900 with a range of 250 miles and tow capacity of 7,500 pounds. It is the Single Motor Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) version which will achieve 0 to 60 mph within 6.5 seconds. The Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) model of the Cyberstruck will cost $49, 900 and will be able to tow 10,000 pounds. With a range of up to 300 miles, this version will reach 60 mph within 4.5 seconds.

Additional cost for self-driving feature

The top model of the variant is a Tri Motor All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) with a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and range of up to 500 miles. It will reportedly hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and cost $69,900. The Tri Motor AWD production is expected to begin in late 2022 with a self-driving feature added ac an extra cost of $7,000.

Tesla Cybertruck (pressurized edition) will be official truck of Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2019

Strength test failure

In his 25-minutes presentation, Musk talked about the importance of entering the pickup segment and said, “We need something different. We need sustainable energy now”. But in an embarrassment to Musk, the strength test of ‘Tesla Armour Glass’ failed after designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a metal ball to show it was “shatterproof”.

One can order a Cybertruck by paying $100 which is fully refundable. Customers will be able to complete the configuration as production nears in late 2021 and in case of cancellation of pre-order before delivery pre-order payment will be fully refunded. “Until your final configuration is matched to a vehicle, you may make changes to your Vehicle Configuration,” said the company.

