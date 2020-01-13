Thai Elephants Take Out Silent March For Their 'cousins' Dying In Australia Bushfire

School students and a troupe of elephants took part in a silent march at a Thai elephant camp on January 13 to stand in solidarity and raise awareness for the millions of animals killed in Australia's deadly bushfires. Elephants along with their mahouts held up placards that has a message saying "Pray for Australia". The event was organized by the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace & Royal Kraal with pictures and cartoons of animals.

A primary school student, Laksaporn Loetpiriyakamol said that he stands in support with the wild animals in Australia and wants all of them to stay alive. Michelle Reedy, an Australian volunteer at the camp said that the elephants are really sad realising what is happening to their cousins in Australia. Australia is facing a massive crisis as several parts of the country are ravaged by deadly bushfires affecting people and animals. The bushfire this season is seemingly unprecedented as it is being termed as the worst summer in the history of the nation. Australia has been under the crisis since September 2019 where over 480 million animals and more than 1,000 homes have been affected by the tragedy.

PM announces national review

International charitable organizations like the Australian Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and Vinnies are already on the ground helping locals by providing food, clothing and other essential items. People have lost their homes, properties and other belongings in the ongoing bushfire crisis and non-governmental institutions are doing their best to help them rebuild their lives.

You can play your valuable part by donating to any of these organisations that are currently present at the fire front. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on January 12 announced that he will propose a national review in the response to the ongoing disaster after the raging bushfires claimed another life. Another firefighter was killed by a falling tree while battling the crisis overnight adding to the list of the casualties. Till now the fires have killed 28 people and over a billion animals.

