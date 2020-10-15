Thailand Pro-democracy Protests: Govt Bans Gatherings Under Emergency Decree

Thailand’s government, on October 15, issued an emergency decree banning protests and publication of sensitive news amid the escalating demonstrations that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan’ocha. In a late-night televised announcement, the Thai government said that urgent measure was needed to maintain peace and order. The officials further justified the new emergency measures partly on the grounds of some protesters disturbing a royal motorcade during a mass rally in Bangkok on Wednesday.

According to BBC reports, once the government announced the emergency order, the police advanced on protesters camped outside Prayuth’s office. Over 20 people have been arrested, including three protest leaders. The police said that they detained the demonstrators because they refused to cooperate.

READ: Thai Police Warn Protestors Not To Regroup

READ: Thai Police Disperse Protesters Outside PM's Office

Protesters demand Thai PM’s resignation

On Wednesday, the pro-democratic protesters marched to the Government House and vowed to stay put until PM Prayuth left. The demonstrators have been calling for the resignation of the Thai PM, a former army chief who had seized power in 2014 coup before he was appointed as premier after controversial elections in 2019. Additionally, protesters have also been calling for curbs on the king’s powers.

The protesters also seek rewriting of the constitution, whose amendments in recent years have been disrupted, as well as an end to the harassment of state critics. On Wednesday, protesters even slowed a convoy carrying Queen Suthida, giving the three-finger salute and chanting ‘get out’ at police protecting the vehicle.

Since August, the calls for change have grown to also include reforms to the monarchy, sparking public discussions of an institution long shielded from criticism by law. The wave of demonstration also began after a court-ordered a fledging pro-democracy opposition party to dissolve. In recent months, there have been regular student-led protests. Over the weekend, thousands of protesters had gathered and defied authorities. The demonstrator’s call for royal reform are particularly in Thailand as a criticism of the monarchy is punishable by a long prison sentence.

(Image: @AmotekunSw/Twitter)

READ: Thai Protesters Push Through Barriers During March

READ: Thai Protest Rally Plans Complicated By King's Itinerary