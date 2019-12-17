Thai Serial Killer Released For Good Behaviour, May Have Killed Again: Police

The Thailand authorities told the media on December 17 that a recent murder might have a link with the Thai serial killer who was released a few months ago for good behaviour. Dubbed as Thailand's "Jack the Ripper" by media, Somkid Pumpuang was sentenced to life in 2005 for the killing of five women believed to be involved in the sex and nightlife industry. Thai corrections department earlier said in a statement to the Press that the 55-year-old was deemed an “excellent prisoner” and let free in May. Yet a recent murder of a 51-year-old hotel maid in northeastern Thailand has raised suspicion over the serial killer yet again.

Thailand’s crime suppression division issues alert

While several police stations are on alerts, officers are on the search. The Police assume that the murder was committed on December 15. On Monday, Thailand’s crime suppression division has posted a picture of Somkid on its Facebook page under the heading “Most Wanted”. The alert reads that "the suspect in the murder of a 51-Year-old girl at the district". "Observe the left eyebrow. There will be nicks" it added as an identification sign of the suspect. Once noticed, people have been asked to notify the crackdown force at Facebook: Division, Twitter: @CSDThailand, Instagram: csdpolice, Email: Contact@Csd.Go.Th or Call: 1195. Here's the post.

Overcrowding in Thai Jails

Following the incident, the corrections department told the media that it was urgently reviewing the sentence reduction policies. Yet it is difficult as it is already operating at three times capacity with 3,70,000 inmates. Thai jails have been plagued with overcrowding though it has one of the largest prison populations in the world. According to a report this month from the International Federation for Human Rights and the Union for Civil Liberty, the number reached an all-time high earlier in 2019. About 80 per cent inmates are jailed for drug-related offences.

