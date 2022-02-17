Thailand Cabinet Approves Change In Name Of Capital From Bangkok To Krung Thep Maha Nakhon

Thailand's Office of the Royal Society has announced the change of the official name of the Thai capital from Bangkok to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon. The name Bangkok will, however, still be recognised. The Thai cabinet on Tuesday approved the updated names of countries, territories, administrative zones and capitals proposed by the Prime Minister's Office at the recommendation of the ORST, Bangkok Post reported. However, the new official name will be officially adopted after it has been vetted by a committee in charge of scrutinising all draft bills.

Spelling of Myanmar's capital changed from Yangon to Nay Pyi Taw

In addition, the cabinet asked the panel to consider additional observations from the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Thailand's Office of the Royal Society also updated the official spelling for other countries, including Rome and Roma for Italy's capital, as per the Bangkok Post report. Furthermore, Myanmar's capital has also been updated from Yangon to Nay Pyi Taw and the change of the Kingdom of Nepal to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal. The office of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, announced that the old name Bangkok can be placed in texts in brackets after the new name, Sputnik reported.

Bangkok remains in use since November 2001

As per the news report, Bangkok has been in use officially since November 2001 and came from an old area of Bangkok. Thailand's Office of the Royal Society announced that Krung Thep Maha Nakhon will become the official name of the Kingdom of Thailand's capital, however, the name Bangkok will be put in parentheses. The Government deputy spokeswoman Ratchda Dhanadirek on Wednesday said nothing had been changed in the naming of the capital. According to Ratcha Dhanadirek, the Thai name Krung Thep Maha Nakhon would be used only as its official name and th name Bangkok would still be recognised in parenthesis.

Image: Unsplash