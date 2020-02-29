Thailand Confirms New Coronavirus Infection, Total Number Of Cases Rises To 42

Thailand has reportedly announced a new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus on Saturday, February 29, soaring the total cases of infection to 42, confirmed Thailand's ministry of public health in media reports. The patient is a 21-year-old male Thai national who worked as a salesperson and was exposed to foreign tourists and contracted the virus.

Anutin Charnvirakul, the Public Health Minister of Thailand announced on social media that the Coronavirus was included in the list of “dangerous communicable disease list under Communicable Disease Act” that comprised SARS and MERS. Additionally, the health authorities announced that over 100,000 face masks will be distributed, up to 3 per person, as a health safety measure. Ministry emphasized that those who failed to comply with the public health measures would be fined for up to TBH20,000 (US$634) and could also be detained for over two years, as per the reports. the law is expected to go into effect by March 1.

Among other patients that contracted the Coronavirus is a 31-year-old Thai woman who had travelled from the Hubei province in China and lived with the rest of the family. The health officials claimed that the family members were being inspected to see if they were exposed to the strain of the COVID-19, suggest reports.

Around 19 out of the 37 such confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Thailand are mostly identified as Chinese nationals, out of which, 17 have been quarantined in the hospital while seven have been deported back to their country, health officials revealed to the international media reports.

Thai Health Minister loses his cool

A few weeks ago, Anutin Charnvirakul, while distributing surgical masks at Bangkok Skytrain entrance, reportedly said that European tourists that refuse to wear masks should be 'kicked out of the country'. While speaking to media reports he referred to the tourists as 'farang' which is a commonly used Thai word to describe westerners.

Charnvirakul said that the western tourists refused to take the masks that were being handed and was recorded saying that they should be kicked out of the country. Charnvirakul later posted an apology on Facebook for losing his cool because some western tourists were not cooperating with his mask campaign, confirmed reports.

