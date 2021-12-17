Thailand Launches Southeast Asia's First And Largest 5G Smart Hospital In Bangkok

For the very first time, Thailand has unveiled an innovative 5G smart hospital project at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok. According to a news release, Thailand's 5G smart hospital initiative is the "first and largest" in Southeast Asia, Healthcareit News reported.

In cooperation with Chinese technology firm Huawei, patients who will be admitted at Siriraj Hospital to get treatment will have access to a full range of digital services, including a 5G ambulance, cloud-based AI diagnostics, as well as telemedicine.

Siriraj Hospital uses the 5th Generation Network Technology (5G), Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), and Digital Disruption to bring more efficient and convenient experience to patients and be a role model for hospitals in Thailand to transform into smart hospitals.#siriraj pic.twitter.com/51LhDosGal — Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol U. (@SirirajMedicine) December 16, 2021

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Siriraj Hospital, as well as Huawei Technologies company in Thailand have collaborated on the venture, with the aim to provide patients with a more convenient and efficient experience while also promoting the hospital as a model for smart hospitals in Thailand and the zone.

'Important first step in the utilisation of digital technologies'

"Today is an important first step in the utilization of digital technologies and 5G in the medical field. This will help reduce processes for medical personnel, decrease overall risk, and will improve the effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare for patients", citing the remarks of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, Siriraj Hospital and Huawei will collaborate to create a Joint Innovation Lab to develop new 5G applications. Using 5G technology, the two have begun piloting portable healthcare boxes, autonomous vehicles, medical carts, as well as smart hospital beds. By the next year, over 30 5G medical applications are planned to be developed and pushed across the country.

Furthermore, while praising the China-Thailand 5G collaboration, the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang stated that China is pleased to collaborate with Thailand to overcome mutual difficulties and promote economic growth. He went on to add that China will continue to help enterprises like Huawei in enhancing the lives of Thai and Chinese people through ideas like Smart Hospitals.

It is worth noting that the medical industry's digitalisation is an important aspect of Thailand's 4.0 strategy. In September, the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand and Huawei inked a memorandum of understanding with the purpose of primarily using 5G technology to improve the country's healthcare infrastructure.

(Image: Twitter/ @SirirajMedicine)