Thailand Lifts Ban On Use Of Chemicals In Pesticides After Protests

A planned ban on glyphosate was reversed and the imposition of bans on two other chemicals used as agricultural pesticides was delayed by the Thailand Government on November 27, citing adverse effects on farmers, industry, and international trade. The move follows protests by farmer groups who have opposed the ban as they lack inexpensive substitutes. The ban was also opposed by the US Government, saying that it was concerned about the possible impact on US agricultural exports to Thailand. The ban was voted by the Thai government’s National Hazardous Substances Committee last month over the use of glyphosate, paraquat, and chlorpyrifos, three substances often found in pesticides and insecticides, highlighting them as "hazardous chemicals" which was to be implemented on December 1.

Ban reversed over several concerns

Yet the National Hazardous Substances Committee revoked the ban on glyphosate, saying its use could continue within current maximum residue limits and delayed the bans on paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months to June 1. The committee added that then they came to the decision after discussing the management of the hazardous chemicals. They said they would unable to control the situation in the state after the ban. Moreover, the ban would cost the Government a lot as 23,000 tonnes of the chemicals still remain in the country. In addition to all these, the food and animal feed industries could also struggle to find raw materials because of the lack of alternatives, the committee's statement added.

Civil society groups raise concerns

On the other hand, civil society groups were upset by the reversal of the ban, saying that the government was giving in to interest groups. Witoon Lianchamroon, director of BioThai said the media that the Government's decision is disappointing. They are helping companies that import these chemicals, particular the importers of glyphosate, he added. While a US Environmental Protection Agency assessment in 2017 said that glyphosate “poses no meaningful risk to human health when used as authorised”, it is still classified by the World Health Organisation’s cancer research arm in 2015 as “probably carcinogenic to humans”. A similar ban was attempted by Vietnam which also prompted protests from the US government and Bayer AG, which sells weedkiller Roundup.

(With inputs from agencies)