Thailand To Delay Deportation Of Rakhine Insurgent Leader's Family

Thailand officials said on December 8, that there will be more delay in the deportation of the family of the top commander of the Arakan Army insurgent group, who are currently battling against Myanmar’s army until the investigation is complete. The wife of Major General Tun Myat Naing, Hnin Zar Phyu, 38 and their 11-year-old daughter and son were taken into custody after their passports were revoked and they were accused of illegal entry into Myanmar on December 5 in northern Thailand. The human rights groups pressured the Government of Thailand as the family could be forced back to Myanmar as most of the Southeast Asian states follow a similar pattern of deporting the dissidents back to their home country.

Investigation underway

Krisana Pattanacharoen, spokesperson for Thai police told international media that the investigation is going on. There is nothing certain that the family will be deported to Myanmar, there are processes to determine the same. But the investigation has not reached that level yet. Earlier the wife and the kids were sent to the immigration detention centre in Bangkok.

The top commander of the Arakan Army, Tun Myat Naing is currently fighting against Myanmar for more power and autonomy for the state of Rakhine. The issue received global attention after 7,30,000 Rohingya Muslims left the state due to violence instigated by Myanmar's military in 2017. The activist groups have asked the Thailand government to stop forced deportation of the family to Myanmar, further suggested for resettlement in another country.

The Arakan Army was established in 2009 by ethnic Rakhine Buddhists with an objective to seek greater autonomy from the central government. The rebel group wants self-determination for the multi-ethnic Arakanese population. Commander-in-chief Twan Mrat Naing currently leads the Army. In January 2019, around 300 members of the Arakan Army had launched a bloody attack on four border police outposts in which 13 members of Border Guard Police (BGP) were killed. In March as well, they attacked Yoe-ta-yoke Police Station, reportedly killing nine policemen.