Thailand's Health Ministry Proposes Easing Regulations On Cannabis Use

Public Health Ministry's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Thailand suggests that cannabis should be removed entirely from the list of illegal narcotics and psychotropic substances. Earlier in 2020, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to decriminalise the cultivation and use of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

As per the reports of AP News, the FDA's suggestion will be presented to the Narcotics Control Board by the government's Narcotics Control Committee next week. If the public health minister approves, the legislation will be signed and published in the government gazette, and it will become effective. Previous measures to legalise the use of cannabis for therapeutic and commercial uses, such as its incorporation in foods, would be made easier under the current proposal.

Cultivating cannabis without an official licence will still be punishable

However, the police and anti-drug officials said that cultivating cannabis without an official licence would continue to be unlawful even after the delisting, according to the Bangkok Post. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday stated that the plan responds to the government's urgent agenda in growing marijuana and hemp for medical and health care advantages, developing technologies, and earning income for the public. Anutin is the leader of the Bhumjai Thai Party, which is one of the country's primary coalition partners. In the 2019 general election, Anutin campaigned for the legalisation of marijuana cultivation to help farmers.

The plant will be removed from the country's narcotics list at a meeting of the Public Health Ministry's narcotic substances control committee, which will be led by the ministry's permanent secretary, according to the Bangkok Post. The proposal must next go to the Narcotics Control Board, which is led by Wissanu Krea-ngam, one of the six current deputy prime ministers, for final approval.

Sanctions will be removed

Right now, those convicted of producing, exporting, or importing cannabis in Thailand face prison terms of two to 15 years and fines of up to 1.5 million baht, which is around $45,000, while those arrested in possession face a maximum sentence of five years and a fine of 100,000 baht. When the plant is delisted, such sanctions will be removed. As the country's major tourist sector struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, loosening marijuana regulations could help attract more visitors.

