Thales Highlights 70 Cutting-edge Technologies At InnovDays 2019 In Paris

Thales a French MNC kicked off InnovDays 2019 at the Grande Arche at La Defense district of Paris on November 27 with special focus on Artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing. According to reports, 70 cutting edge technologies based on transport, cloud and air defence, biometrics etc. will be showcased at the event.

A star-studded event

Number of popular people from the science industry will be a part of the prestigious event that will be held from November 27-November 29. The guest list includes Alexandre de Juniac (CEO and director-general of IATA), Albert Fert (holder of 2007 Nobel Prize in Physics), Jean-Marc Jancovici (Founder and President of The Shift Project).

Thales had founded the event 7 years ago in 2012 as a way to enable both its customers and partners to have a look at the technological advances at its research facilities. Since 2012, InnovDays has focused on the latest technological advances developed by researchers and engineers employed by the French MNC.

CTO of Thales, Marko Erman, said that InnovDays is a mirror reflection of Thales's capability in developing technology and talent displayed by their engineers and researchers to help the society through the means of innovation.

'Quantum research'

A day before the event, Thales and its partners organised a presentation to showcase Europe's achievement in terms of quantum research. For example, the presentation talked about cold atoms and superconductors. According to reports, Thales is working on these new properties to build the latest quantum sensors while being dependent on the lines of the same building blocks as quantum computers.

The French MNC has been selected to be a part of the European OPENQKD initiative that is a part of the Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT) consortium selected by the European Commission to establish an infrastructure in a lot of European countries in order to test quantum communication networks.

Thales is a global company that gives out solutions, services and products to its customers in the field of space, transport, aeronautics, digital identity and security alongside defence markets. The company has 80,000 employees spread out in 68 countries.

(With inputs from agencies)