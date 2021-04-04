The Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: Here's What We Know So Far

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has taken a new turn after fighting surged between government forces and Russia-backed separatists this week. If US intelligence reports are to be believed, Russia has deployed troops along the Ukrainian border and may interfere in the ongoing conflict in support of the separatists. The fighting in Ukraine has been going on since 2014 and things escalated after pro-Russia separatists formed governments in two provinces in Ukraine. The recent surge in violence comes in violation of the ceasefire agreement signed between the Ukrainian government and armed separatists.

What’s the conflict between Ukraine & Russia?

Relations between Moscow and Kyiv soured in 2014 after Russia illegally annexed Crimea, a strategic location that gives direct access to the Black Sea. After the 2014 coup, Crimea held a referendum, in which more than 90% of people voted in favour of reunification with Russia. However, Kyiv refused to sign the reunification agreement, following which Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops and annexed the region. International condemnation followed as the United States and allies slapped sanctions on Russia.

What triggered the recent escalation?

Four Ukrainian soldiers died on March 26 and Kyiv quickly blamed the loss on Moscow. However, Russia denied involvement and said the soldiers died after a landmine exploded as they were inspecting a minefield. Russia also warned against the provocations from the Ukrainian side, saying it could start a war. Later, reports emerged suggesting a massive Russian troops build-up along the Russia-Ukraine border, prompting responses from the West.

NATO’s role?

Russia has categorically said it would take “measures” if the US-led NATO forces interfere in the Ukrainian conflict. The response came after NATO voiced concern about the Russian troops movement along the Ukraine-Russia border and several Western leaders reiterated support for Kyiv. US State Secretary Antony Blinken called his Ukrainian counterpart on March 31, assuring full support “in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression”. US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin also held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

I held a productive and focused call with @SecBlinken as Russia continues to systemically aggravate the security situation in the east of Ukraine and in Crimea. Discussed ways of strengthening security cooperation. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 31, 2021

ðŸ“ž – We are closely monitoring the situation at the border between ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ and ðŸ‡·ðŸ‡º. We agree with Ukraine that de-escalation is now crucial, in order not to put at risk the ceasefire. - FM @HeikoMaas in a call with his ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ counterpart @DmytroKuleba today — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) April 2, 2021

Great call with @DominicRaab on Russia’s escalation in the Donbas & Crimea, as well as its propaganda spreading fakes of ‘Ukraine planning an escalation’. Ukraine doesn’t seek escalation. Ukraine seeks peace & an end to occupation of its territories by political-diplomatic means. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 2, 2021

Earlier this week, an Italian Navy captain was arrested while handing over confidential NATO documents to a Russian military attache in Rome in exchange for money. Two Russian embassy officials were suspended after the incident, while the Russian ambassador was summoned by the Italian foreign ministry for formal registration of protest. Ukraine is close to the European border and any unrest in the country would have a direct effect on the bloc, holding the potential to jeopardize its security and economy.

(Image Credit: AP)