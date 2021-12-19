Third India-Central Asia Dialogue: Nations Reaffirm Significance Of UNSC Resolution 2593

New Delhi will witness the start of the third India-Central Asia Dialogue on Sunday, December 19. The summit had in attendance Foreign ministers from the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan. Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, who is hosting the event, took to Twitter and announced "the third India-Central Asia Dialogue of Foreign Ministers begins. A collaboration based on national ownership, mutual benefit, regional good and development priorities of partners."

A collaboration based on national ownership, mutual benefit, regional good and development priorities of partners.

EAM S Jaishankar congratulated Central Asian nations' Foreign Ministers on the 30th anniversary of their independence. In return, the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries congratulated India's EAM on the ongoing 75th-anniversary celebrations of India's independence. The Ministers indicated their willingness to partake in joint festivities honouring the 30th anniversary of India-Central Asian States diplomatic relations in 2022.

Ministers condemned terrorism in all of its forms

During the summit, Foreign Ministers from India and the five Central Asian countries have reaffirmed the significance of UN Security Council Resolution 2593 (2021), which states unequivocally that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning, or financing terrorist acts and calls for coordinated action against all terrorist groups. The Ministers condemned terrorism in all of its forms and manifestations and asked for the early ratification of the United Nations Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, according to a joint statement issued following the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi.

The sides reviewed the present situation in Afghanistan and its influence on the region during the Third Meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, which took place here on Sunday. According to a joint statement issued by the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, the Ministers reiterated their strong support for a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan, while emphasising respect for sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as non-interference in its internal affairs.

The Ministers praised the sides' efforts to carry out the resolutions reached at the 1st India-Central Asia Dialogue in Samarkand in January 2019, as well as the 2nd India-Central Asia Dialogue in October 2020, which will be held virtually. They agreed that the region's long-term viability and stability will be ensured by dynamic and constructive reforms in Central Asia's countries. The Ministers also advocated for the gradual restoration of people-to-people exchanges, tourism, and business links between India and Central Asian countries.

The Ministers focused their emphasis on the necessity for specialised national institutions to collaborate, particularly in the domains of finance, renewable energy, information, digital, and other modern technologies. In addition, India welcomed Central Asian countries' interest in using the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port to facilitate their trade with India and beyond. The parties agreed to keep working together to expand their nations' transit and transportation capacity, improve the region's logistics network, and promote joint projects to build regional and international transport corridors.

Central Asian Foreign Ministers praised India's non-permanent membership in UNSC

Central Asian Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their countries' support for India's permanent participation in an expanded and reformed UN Security Council. They praised India's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council and its priorities. The Ministers also decided to maintain close talks on the Afghan situation.

The delegates were pleased with the ongoing Central Asia-India cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the statement, the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries appreciated India's assistance in supplying vaccines and vital medications during the early stages of the fight against COVID-19.

