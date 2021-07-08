This 600 Year-old Airbnb Apartment In UK Comes With A Warning Of 'ghosts'; See Pictures

York has an image of being a haunted city in the UK and is home to a spooky Airbnb rental apartment. It goes by the name of Trembling Madness Apartment which was built on the ruins of the first Norman house in 1180 AD. The apartment caters to the stay of four people and comes with a king-sized bed and a double sofa-bed.

York's haunted image comes from its history of tragedy, torture, poverty and mass murders. After more than 500 haunted incidents were reported in the city, the International Ghost Research Foundation declared York as the most haunted city in Europe. Even though nothing serious has ever happened in the rental apartment, previous customers have reported instances where they heard weird noises from around the house while laying on the bed.

Images of the apartment

Image: Airbnb

The feedbacks are not negative as most people say that the apartment's location is perfect to travel in and around the city and it is right next to major pubs in York. The apartment comes with all the facilities of the modern hotel room such as a refrigerator, an oven and high-speed internet. The ambience makes the room quirky but in a good way.

The charge for the apartments is fixed at 98 pounds per night and is one of the most elite accommodations available in the city. The customer reviews on Airbnb’s site shed light on the guests’ experiences in the past. One review said, "Had a lovely stay at the Haunted Chamber. It’s a fantastic, quirky apartment in a superb location- well worth the spooky noises at 3 am." Another reviewer said, “Quirky and interesting apartment, not for the faint-hearted as it is pretty spooky! The location was perfect and made getting round the city so easy.”

The city was founded by Romans and has seen an array of wars over the years. The Battle of Towton was fought in 1461 and is said to be the bloodiest and the most brutal war in the history of England. Anyone with some knowledge of history must already be aware of the importance of the town and it may not even come as a surprise that the horrors of the previous wars are still looming large over the walls of the ancient city.