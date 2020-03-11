The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: This Handwashing Lyrics Generator Pairs Instructions With Any Song

Rest of the World News

Amid coronavirus, a UK-based developer came up with a new tool that automatically pairs the lyrics of various songs with instructions on 'how to wash hands'.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

As the deadly coronavirus has affected more than 90 countries, people around the world have been urged to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, or as long as it takes one to sing 'Happy Birthday' twice. However, several internet users now feel that 'Happy Birthday' is starting to get a little old.  

READ: South Korea Coronavirus Cases Rise For First Time In 5 Days

Nevertheless, a UK-based developer came up with a new tool that automatically pairs the lyrics of various songs with instructions on 'how to wash your hands properly'. The tool is simple and effective. One just has to enter a song name and song title, and it automatically pulls the relevant lyrics from Genius and places them, line-by-line, over an infographic produced by the UK's National Health Service (NHS).  

READ: Russia Sues Woman For Escaping Hospital From Coronavirus Checks

'Great initiative'

UK coder, Willaim Gibson's website soon started taking rounds on the internet. Even UK's Health Secretary became a fan of the website. William also took to Twitter to share the first-day statistics as over 121,000 users made a poster. He posted a list of top four songs that were downloaded within the first day. 

READ: US Defense Chief Postpones India Trip Amid Coronavirus Scare

READ: Manchester City V Arsenal Postponed After Marinakis' Coronavirus Admission

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
MP
MP CONGRESS: 'UNITED AND SECURE'
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
Nawab Malik
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS BJP