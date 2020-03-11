Coronavirus: This Handwashing Lyrics Generator Pairs Instructions With Any Song

As the deadly coronavirus has affected more than 90 countries, people around the world have been urged to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, or as long as it takes one to sing 'Happy Birthday' twice. However, several internet users now feel that 'Happy Birthday' is starting to get a little old.

You're supposed to wash your hands for 20 sec, which is the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice. But I'm tired of singing Happy Birthday and you probably are too, so I've done the very important public service of compiling other songs with roughly 20 sec choruses to sing: — Jen Monnier (@JenMonnier) March 2, 2020

Nevertheless, a UK-based developer came up with a new tool that automatically pairs the lyrics of various songs with instructions on 'how to wash your hands properly'. The tool is simple and effective. One just has to enter a song name and song title, and it automatically pulls the relevant lyrics from Genius and places them, line-by-line, over an infographic produced by the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

🎶 I made a little site in 24h that generates hand washing instructions accompanied by lyrics from a song of your choice instantly - check it out!



🔗 https://t.co/JKAQRYy5Yz pic.twitter.com/S1bDLyKt6C — William (@neoncloth) March 8, 2020

'Great initiative'

UK coder, Willaim Gibson's website soon started taking rounds on the internet. Even UK's Health Secretary became a fan of the website. William also took to Twitter to share the first-day statistics as over 121,000 users made a poster. He posted a list of top four songs that were downloaded within the first day.

Tackling coronavirus is a national effort. Take a look at this great initiative 👇 https://t.co/b52otD0CRU — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 9, 2020

Utter genius. Need to step away or my day will be spent finding songs that fit to the last pic. https://t.co/4FAzpIhKgu pic.twitter.com/UcteGcEgAa — Tink 🧚🏼‍♂️ ✨ (@emmahoneybone) March 10, 2020

This is so beautiful??? pic.twitter.com/Z9Wt0ctEMK — nathan ma (@nthnashma) March 9, 2020

dude this is brilliant but it's a shame i can't share the URL of the song i've just made, that feature would surely enhance viral spread... — Ben WashYourHands Goldacre (@bengoldacre) March 9, 2020

♩ ♪ ♫ ♬ I Will Survive ♩ ♪ ♫ ♬ ends on such a high note !!! pic.twitter.com/b6tZmNlW3C — Arun Jacob (@arungapatchka) March 9, 2020

This is how I feel like everytime I‘m washing my hands on a public toilet these days #corona pic.twitter.com/GYBt1iQ1Hw — Jean Dundee (@jean_dundee) March 9, 2020

@carlyraejepsen helping stop viruses pic.twitter.com/F00iZtGUrk — words that rhyme with corey (@iggigg) March 9, 2020

