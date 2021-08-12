This Japanese Diplomat Has Shot 356 Paper Crane Clips Since Aug For People's Health, Peace

Japanese diplomat, Hisao Inagaki, has caught the attention of a lot of people with his Instagram posts exhibiting origami cranes that he has been making for "everyone's health and peace." He has folded 356 cranes and is only 9 videos away from completing the one year challenge. Surprisingly, all of the videos are the same and contain the same message, showing that the diplomat is praying for everyone's health and peace. The only variables are the day and the number of cranes he has folded.

"Today is my 356th day in Seattle. I have folded the 356th crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace," he wrote the caption while sharing his latest video.

He makes it every day out of a different coloured piece of paper. Each of the clips has garnered a lot of positive feedback on the internet.

Paper cranes are the symbol of hope

It is thought that if a person folds 1,000 ‘Orizuru,' or paper cranes, he or she will be given one wish that will come true, according to Japanese tradition. It's also seen to be a symbol of hope and healing for those who are going through a difficult time.

Several screenshots of Inagaki's social media account were posted by a Twitter user Matt Knight with a caption, "every day, the Consul General of Japan in Seattle posts a near-identical video of himself saying ‘Today is my (nth) day in Seattle. I have folded a (nth) crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace."

Every day, the Consul General of Japan in Seattle posts a near identical video of himself saying 'Today is my [nth] day in Seattle. I have folded a [nth] crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace.'



He is on his 353rd crane. pic.twitter.com/IDR9moErd3 — Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) August 9, 2021

Inagaki began the video series on August 22, last year

Matt also tweeted photos of the diplomat's origami cranes, asking for advice on what to do with them. He wrote in another tweet, "The diplomatic performance art, if we can call it that, began on August 22, 2020. It was only interrupted for two days in March, causing some dismay among his followers." A link to the diplomat's social media account was also supplied by the individual.

What should he do with all of the origami cranes? pic.twitter.com/ZVg2RoVESZ — Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) August 10, 2021

Hisao Inagaki earned his bachelor's degree from the esteemed Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In August, he was appointed Consul General of Japan in Seattle.

Image- @hisaoinagaki/Instagram