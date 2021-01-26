This Store In Canada Wants To Hire Full-time 'candyologist' For Candy Taste-testing

A store in Canada named Candy FunHouse is looking for a Candyologist, who will be working as candy and chocolate taste testers. As per the official website, the post requires somebody enthusiastic and eager to try confectionery products. "We are looking for honest and objective opinions on the products that will be taste tested. Candidates will be responsible for tasting and reviewing from the 3000 products we currently carry,” says the official website.

A unique job

The responsibilities of the person involve, tasting samples objectively, considering aspects of taste, texture and quality. The full-time position will require in-person taste testing. However, the part-time position requires confectionary products shipped remotely. The qualifications of a person include a High School Diploma, Basic Writing Skills, Good Communication Skills, Fluent in English, Passionate about Confectionary, Open to Canadian and US citizens, No Food Allergy and 18 years or older. It will be an eight-hour shift and the person will be given $30 per hour.

Read: Steelers Promote QB Coach Canada To Offensive Coordinator

"The candidates will also play an integral role in selecting the candies that will be a part of the first ever Candy Funhouse branded candy line. 10 new and original candy creations will be selected and narrowed down from 100’s of possible options. Here at Candy Funhouse, confectionary is a science!", read the official website.

Hearing about the news, netizens posted comments and images on the official Twitter handle of the candy store. "@candyfunhouseca. Reasons to hire me as a part time Candyologist: 1. My Bat-mitzvah theme was candy. 2. I go to stores to find “NEW” on packages so I already consider myself a taste tester 3. 3 different people send me the job description to apply", wrote one person. Let's have a look at the other posts.

Read: Canada Governor General Steps Down Over 'workplace Harassment' Allegations

I just applied to be a “candyologist”. I hope I get the job ðŸ˜”ðŸ­ðŸ« — Thebes â˜ºï¸ (@ThepigaV) January 22, 2021

Ok. Im mad. Why wouldn't they offer the candyologist job in Cincinnati? I was trying to fill out a app with the quickness for $30 a hr. — Pâœ¨ (@prettypea_) January 22, 2021

.... Starting a public campaign to get my father this job because he’s 1) the BIGGEST fan of snacks 2) a harsh and honest, yet humours critic. Cc: @candyfunhouseca https://t.co/LceiQzTKvm pic.twitter.com/bozwQwXPQF — Ashton Patis (@AshtonPatis) January 21, 2021

If I’m not on-air next week, you know why... ðŸ¤¤ ðŸ­ ðŸ¬ @candyfunhouseca pic.twitter.com/UNh4LFO19w — Will Washing My Hands Nash (@WillNashOnAir) January 21, 2021

Read: Lotto Max Canada Lottery Numbers For Jan 22, 2021; Winning Results

Also Read: Canada Thinking Of Quarantining Travelers In Hotels

(Image Credits: Pixabay)