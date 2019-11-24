Thousand Protest In Paris Against Gender Violence And 'femicide'

On November 24, thousands of people organised mass demonstrations in France to urge the Government to take serious action against gender violence and femicide. France President Emmanuel Macron earlier during his speech described the issue of domestic violence as “France shame”.

Protest against 'femicide'

The march was organised in Paris and mainly saw women participants. Currently, there are 30 protests that are being organised across France with the help of 70 organisations, political parties, several associations, and unions. The capital city of France witnessed several protesters waving purple flags and holding placards marching through the Place de la Republique during the mass campaign to denounce violence against women at the same time pay tribute to about 130 women who were killed by their spouse or partner. The women held placards with mages of their relatives or friend who were killed due to domestic violence. They also held signboards that read, “Break the silence, not women”, and “Aggressor, stalker, you are done for, the women are in the street.''

Biggest march against ‘gender-violence’

The Paris march was reported to be the biggest march against gender violence in the history of France. In the past, France has witnessed protests for women’s rights and gender equality and marked the wave of feminism. It has always been considered a progressive nation yet it has the highest number of cases for gender-based violence. The feminist of France in a collective effort #NousToutes (All of Us), marched in Paris. There were approximately 1,00,000 women who participated in the Paris march and there were 1,50,000 across France.

Patriarchy still persists

French lawyer Lorraine Questiaux told international media that the women of France know that their voice won't be heard. In France, the traditional patriarchy still persist hence if a woman wants to file a complaint against domestic abuse, the police will not listen to her and the complaint will eventually be closed. Several film stars joined the activists in their march to end

"femicide."

