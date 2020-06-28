Thousands In Myanmar Flee After Authorities Warn Of Clearance Operation

Thousands of people have fled their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine state after a letter warning villagers about a planned clearance operation by Army against insurgents was written to village leaders by the local administrator. The letter that was obtained by media houses informed villagers about a planned clearance operation in Kyauktan village, where authorities suspect insurgents are taking shelter. The letter was written on June 24 and was signed by the administrator of Rathedaung township, Aung Myint Thein.

Read: Indonesia Police On Discovery Of Rohingya Refugees

According to reports, the letter that was acknowledged by the border affairs ministry was revoked by the border-affairs officials on June 27. The border affairs ministry is one of three ministries in Myanmar that is controlled by the Army. The letter said that clearance operations against AA terrorists will be carried out in the aforementioned village and also asked villagers to temporarily move out. AA terrorists belong to the largely Buddhist Rakhine ethnic group who are seeking autonomy in the Arakan. Following reports of the letter, embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada in Myanmar expressed concern over the so-called 'clearance operation' by the Army in Kyauktan village.

Read: Indonesian Fishermen Discover 94 Rohingya Adrift At Sea

Letter revoked

Government spokesman Zaw Htay on June 27 in a Facebook post said that the letter has been revoked and instructed the Army not to use the term 'clearance operations'. The same term was reportedly used in 2017, when the military used force against alleged insurgents in Rakhine state, following which the Muslim-minority Rohingya people had to flee facing religious persecution. Tens and thousands of Rohingyas fled to the neighbouring Bangladesh, which the United Nations described as the biggest humanitarian crisis of the century.

Read: 4 Rohingya Men Killed In Gunfight With Bangladesh Police

Read: Malaysia Detains 269 Rohingyas, Find Body In Damaged Boat

(Image Credit: AP)

