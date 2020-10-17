Greta Thunberg Mocks Barrett For Saying She Doesn't Have 'firm Views’ On Climate Change

Teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg, on October 15, called out US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett for being neutral on climate change. During her confirmation hearing earlier this week, Barrett had said that she did not ‘have firm views’ on climate change. She even referred to it as a ‘contentious matter of public debate’.

While taking to Twitter, Thunberg, who rose to fame for taking a stance against climate change at a very young age, responded to Barrett’s noncommittal stance in a perfect manner. The 17-year-old made the point that climate change is no longer up for debate. She said that ‘understanding and knowing’ the existence of climate change, gravity and photosynthesis makes life in the 21st century ‘much easier’.

To be fair, I don't have any "views on climate change" either. Just like I don't have any "views" on gravity, the fact that the earth is round, photosynthesis nor evolution...

But understanding and knowing their existence really makes life in the 21st century so much easier. https://t.co/R7oOIyBsHC — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 15, 2020

READ: Trump Denies Discussing Issues With Barrett

‘No firm views’ on climate change

On Wednesday, Barrett had said that she cannot express a view on climate change because it is a ‘very contentious matter of public policy’. She made the comment during a line of questioning from Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The Democratic Senator had asked Barrett a series of questions, including whether she thinks the coronavirus is infectious, whether smoking causes cancer and whether “climate change is happening and it's threatening the air we breathe and the water we drink”.

Barrett responded that she does think coronavirus is infectious and smoking causes cancer, but she declined to answer on climate change. She said, “I will not express a view on a matter of public policy, especially one that is politically controversial”. A day earlier, when questioned by Senator Johny Kennedy, Barrett had emphasised that she was ‘not a scientist’ and added that she did not have ‘firm views’ on climate change.

READ: Senate Judiciary Sets Oct. 22 Vote On Barrett's Nomination

Amy Coney Barrett is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia. She has been a federal judge for three years at the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. On September 26, Trump nominated her for the position of Supreme Court justice.

Democrats have objected the hurried nomination of Judge Barrett and called on Republicans to wait till elections scheduled for November 3. White House hopeful Joe Biden even stressed that no Supreme Court justice has been nominated and installed during presidential elections in the history of the United States. Barret is favoured by the conservatives to fill up the vacant seat left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon who is celebrated as a pioneer of women’s rights.

READ: US President Donald Trump Says He 'made The Right Choice With Amy Coney Barrett

READ: Senate Judiciary To Consider Barrett Ahead Of Vote Next Week