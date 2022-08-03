Tibet Dy Speaker Hails Pelosi's Taiwan Visit; 'China Must Know How Democratic World Works'

Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament (in-exile) Dolma Tsering Teykhang questioned China's concerns over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Deputy Speaker Teykhang further added that the visit of Pelosi shows the freedom of the democratic world. The Tibetan Deputy Speaker also asked China to take lessons on how a democratic structure works. Lauding Pelosi's move to visit Taiwan, Dolma Teykhang asked world leaders to stand up and exemplify the courage of Nancy Pelosi.

Deputy Speaker of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering Teykhang said, "Why should China be so concerned with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?... The visit shows the freedom of the democratic world. China needs to understand how a democratic world works. The world needs to exemplify the courage of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, travelling despite so much hue & cry by Chinese media & leadership. We need to stand up & show solidarity with the wrongdoings of China."

Nancy Pelosi maintains 'US unwavering in commitment to Taiwan people' stand

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, announced her August 3 meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. Pelosi said on Twitter that a discussion about how the United States and Taiwan can enhance their security alliance, expand their economic cooperation, and protect their shared democratic ideals took place during their meeting with President Ing-wen.

Pelosi and others left Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, on August 2 afternoon at a time when US politicians are travelling throughout Asia, and they travelled a circuitous route that seemed intended to avoid passing through the South China Sea, where Beijing has a well-established military presence. In Taipei, Pelosi touched down at 10:44 pm local time.

After meeting Ing-wen, Pelosi put out a Twitter post that read, "Make no mistake: America remains unwavering in our commitment to the people of Taiwan- now & for decades to come." Ing-wen presented Pelosi with the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, a civilian honour she described as "a mark of our treasured friendship."

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced via the official Xinhua News Agency that it would conduct live-fire exercises in the airspace and sea waters surrounding the island of Taiwan for four days starting August 4 at noon, along with precise location coordinates. This announcement came during the visit of US Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Image: ANI, AP