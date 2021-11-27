Tibet Leader-in-exile Concerned Over Construction Of Dams On Brahmaputra River By China

President of the Tibetian government-in-exile, Penpa Tsering, on Saturday, November 27, raised concerns over the construction of a dam on the Brahmaputra River by China. He further stated that the mega project may pose serious damage to lower riparian countries including India and Bangladesh.

Tsering told ANI, " China has been building multiple dams on all the rivers that originate from Tibet, some 32 dams on Mekong River alone before it enters the third country".

He mentioned that China is building a dam that is three times the size of the biggest dam in the world, the Three Gorges Dam.

Concerns are raised in the lower riparian nations in connection to the possible impact of the projects on the river as China heads with hydropower projects on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, which is one of the crucial sources of fresh water for both India and Bangladesh.

Tibetan President further questioned the consequences on India, Assam, and Bangladesh if the size of the river, to the dam, is altered. "There are very serious issues that need to be considered by all the riparian countries", he said.

Penpa Tsering opens up about developmental activities at the Tibetan border

Speaking of developmental activities engaged at the Tibetan border, Penpa Tsering said, "We do not have the exact report of all the developments taking place but some are visible now. news is coming on development that is happening on the border".

He further spoke of China's stance on Tibet and said that the state is 2.35 million square kilometers which is nearly 1/4th of China where Tibetans have resided for many centuries now. He questioned the China government on why Tibetans should move to the border regions and not settle in the cities or towns they are currently residing in.

He said, "It is just marginalization of Tibetans on the borders to send this message that Tibetans are guardians of the Tibetan border from the other side and if they are Tibetans in the Indian army, then the tussle could be between Tibetans and Tibetans".

Stating China's stance on Tibetans as 'propaganda', Tsering added that he will remain skeptical as the Chinese govt must hold trust in the Tibetan people who join the military. "This is a strategic issue, not a social or economic issue", he said.

Experts opinion on China's multiple dam constructions

According to experts, due to multiple small and big hydropower projects introduced by China, lower riparian nations are under serious threat.

While International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), a Toronto-based think tank, has stated that the construction of hydropower dams which are built without the consideration of upstream and downstream ecosystems and landscape, will pose a significant impact on economic and environmental bearing on the project site, the adjoining and far-away regions.

Experts further informed that Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in India, that regions dependent on the Brahmaputra River in Bangladesh will witness higher political and environmental implications.

With ANI inputs

Image: ANI