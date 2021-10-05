Tibetan Government-in-exile President Meets Taiwan Ambassador To Discuss 'mutual Issues'

Penpa Tsering, the president or Sikyong of the Himachal Pradesh-based Tibetan government-in-exile, on Monday, October 4, called upon Taiwanese Ambassador H.E. Baushuan Ger. The two discussed issues of mutual concern and interest.

"Sikyong Penpa Tsering called upon Taiwanese Ambassador H.E. Baushuan Ger at his office and discussed issues of mutual concern and interest for about an hour today, in addition to diplomats of some other countries," Tsering tweeted.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering called upon Taiwanese Ambassador H.E. Baushuan Ger at his office and discussed issues of mutual concern and interest for about an hour today, in addition to diplomats of some other countries. pic.twitter.com/DAdirz9Zb3 — Sikyong Penpa Tsering (@SikyongPTsering) October 4, 2021

The Central Tibetan Administration or Tibetian Government-in-exile is based in Dharamsala. It works for the Tibetan exile community in India. It runs several schools, health services and developmental projects for the Tibetan community. More than 1,000 refugees still arrive every year from China via the Nepal border.

CTA releases book titled 'Tibet: 70 years of occupation and oppression'

In response to the white paper issued by the Chinese government, the CTA, earlier this week, released a book titled 'Tibet: 70 years of occupation and oppression'.

Addressing the media, Tsering said,

"We are releasing this response to the white paper issued by the Chinese government on May 23. The white paper was titled '70 years of liberation' and the response to this white paper is titled 'Tibet: 70 years of occupation and oppression and there is nothing to celebrate."

"Some of the sections which are normally covered by the Chinese government are on the historical status of Tibet through which they try to legitimise their occupation of Tibet and there is nothing much new about the historical status," he added.

Elaborating on the book, Tsering said, "We have outlined the factual historical chronology of Chinese claims and our counterclaims as what is not right in Chinese narrative".