Tibetan NGOs Urge Int'l Community To Boycott Beijing Olympics Over Human Rights Violation

Protesting against China for its human rights violations, five Tibetan NGOs in Dharamshala on Monday joined the Global Day of Action to mark the one-month countdown of the Beijing Winter Olympics next month. According to ANI, the NGOs joined rights activists representing Tiber, East Turkistan, Hong Kong, Southern Mongolia, China and Taiwan. Sonam Tsering, the General Secretary of Tibetan Youth Congress urged the international community to make China accountable by boycotting the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing.

"Olympic is a game of glory and a personality for the sportsman to share the sportsmanship, love and peace. But this time, it is hosted by Beijing that is responsible for the death of millions of Tibetans and Uyghurs and others minorities. We urge the international community to make China accountable by boycotting Beijing winter Olympics," Sonam Tsering said.

Separately, Rinzin, Director of Students for Free Tibet (SFT) said, "We are calling out China for its atrocities and human right violations and crimes against humanity not only in Tibet but also in other occupied countries including Canada, US, UK. They have come up against China and openly called out saying that they will not send any of their representatives to the genocide games.”

Further, Rinzin went on to urge the Indian government to take a firm step and stand on the “right side of the history”. The Director of SFT requested the Modi administration to participate in the “global solidarity action” with other governments. Rinzin asked the Indian government to call up for a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming genocide games in Beijing.

Boycott of Beijing Olympics

It is to mention that the ‘No Beijing 2022 Global Day of Action’ is a day of global solidarity among Chinese human rights defenders, Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Southern Mongolians and Taiwanese, to show their global opposition to the upcoming 2022 games. Activists are calling on governments, Olympic Committees, Olympic Sponsors and all people of conscience to take a stand against one of the worst human rights crises of their time by boycotting the Beijing Winter Games.

In light of the alleged human rights violations, the US, the UK, Australia, Canada and Lithuania have announced the diplomatic boycott of games. Furthermore, New Zealand has also stated that it had already informed Beijing that it would not be sending any officials owing to pandemic travel restrictions but had also expressed its concerns about human rights. China, for its part, has rejected the diplomatic boycott as a useless move that goes against the Olympic spirit but has also threatened retaliation. The Beijing Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to February 20, 2022.

(Image: AP/ANI)