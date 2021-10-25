The Women Empowerment Desk of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of Tibet's government-in-exile and the Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) joined hands to raise awareness about domestic violence against women in households. Activists were dressed in pink T-shirts and held banners with slogans such as "Abuse is not an Excuse", "Your story is your strength, speak out and stand up", "Abuse is not love, abuse is about control", "Silence protects violence". The group held the events on the streets of Mcleodganj, Dharamshala on Sunday, October 24.

Highlighting the importance of spreading awareness about domestic violence, the spokesperson of CTA women's desk, Tsering Kyi told ANI that the issue is "very important" and it is necessary to tell people "not to be silent on the issue." She also mentioned that October is celebrated as a domestic violence awareness month. Although it is mostly observed in North America, it is also a persistent problem in Indian households, she added.

"We are here for the event to break the silence and tell people to raise their voice against it," Kelsang Dolma, General Secretary of TWA told ANI. Notably, the event was held ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which is celebrated on November 25.

"We are glad to raise awareness on the issue moreover to tell people not to be silent about domestic violence," Tsering Kyi told ANI.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)

Domestic violence in India

The United Nations (UN) describes domestic violence as a pattern of behaviour in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 4.05 lakh cases were reported in 2019 under Section 498A of the India Code which is slapped in cases of "cruelty by husband or his relatives."

However, as per reports, the instances of such domestic abuse is highly under-reported when compared to the number of crimes or fatalities under similar circumstances. According to a survey launched by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) for 2019-2020, Karnataka topped the list with 44% of the respondents having survived spousal violence. It was followed by Bihar with 40%, Manipur with 39.6%, Telangana with 36.9%, Assam with 32%, and Andhra Pradesh with 30%. As per the survey report, men and women who were generally aware of domestic violence as morally and lawfully unacceptable chose to ignore it. This notably affirms the UN's statement, "Domestic violence affects people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and educational levels." Initially, such abuses can be verbal culminating in serious health or physical injury.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)