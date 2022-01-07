Tibetans, Taiwanese Officials Hold Protest In Taipei; Calls For Winter Olympics Boycott

As China prepares to host the Winter Olympics, several officials and members of the Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan (HRNTT) staged a protest in front of the Bank of China in Taiwan. The protesters called for a boycott of the Winter Olympics due to the atrocities against religious and ethnic minorities in China, according to ANI. World Human Rights Day on 10 December, was the fourth weekly protest on Wednesday, 5 January.

In the demonstration on Wednesday, the protesters were joined by Taipei City Councillor Froggy Chiu and Secretary-General of the Taiwan Association for Human Rights, Shih Yi Hsiang. The representatives from Hong Kong and Uyghur dissident groups also participated in the protest. Tashi Tsering, the head of the Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan (HRNTT), announced that the organisation intends to encircle the Legislative Yuan, Taiwanese Parliament, on January 19.

HRNTT calls for All-Party resolution for boycott of Winter Olympics

The Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan plan to build pressure on the lawmakers in Taiwan for passing the All-Party Resolution for a boycott of the Winter Olympics, as per the ANI report. The HRNTT has alleged human rights violations in China and have called on lawmakers to boycott the Winter Olympics scheduled to be held in February. Tashi Tsering informed that they are carrying out the protest with caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue the protest for the boycott of the Winter Olympics. Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan is a coalition of Taiwan-based NGOs and members include Tibetan and Taiwanese social activists, professors, students and legislators, ANI reported citing International Tibet Network.

Local Uyghur community in Antwerp call for boycott of Winter Olympics

Earlier this week, the local Uyghur community in Belgium's Antwerp city took to the streets on Tuesday, January 4 to protest the Chinese administration's approach towards Uyghurs residing in China's Xinjiang province. The local Uygur community also urged the European nations to boycott the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, scheduled to be held in February. During the protest, the demonstrators raised slogans against the Chinese authorities to stop atrocities against the Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region. Furthermore, a US-based Uyghur rights activist has called on Europe to uphold its values and take necessary action against Chinese officials in Xinjiang province.

Inputs from ANI

