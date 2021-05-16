Today In History: Japan's Tabei Junko Became First-ever Woman To Climb Mt Everest In 1975

On this day in history, a Japanese woman named Junko Tabei became the first-ever woman to climb the world's highest peak of Mount Everest. She also became the first woman in the world to do an expedition of all "Seven Summits" — the tallest peak on each continent across the globe. According to the Japanese broadcaster NHK, Tabei passed away at the age of 77 after she lost her battle to Cancer.

As a mountaineering enthusiast, despite being diagnosed with the ailment, Tabei continued her hike into the tall mountain peaks even as she was undergoing treatment. She confronted the globe’s tallest peak despite the dangerous avalanche and life-threatening ascent in 1975. She had defied the cultural norms and stereotypes as she left her 3-year-old daughter with her husband and headed to Nepal to become the first woman to complete the daring feat.

Junko Tabei was the first woman to ever summit Mount Everest, in 1975, and was also the first woman to complete the Seven Summits in 1992. pic.twitter.com/T1x0KfN4wO — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 16, 2021

Six years after her expedition to Mount Everest, Tabei found the Ladies Climbing Club, which became popular with the slogan: "Let's go on an overseas expedition by ourselves” among the women worldwide. It was also the first-ever all-female mountain climbing club in Japan. In her interview with the local broadcaster Japan Times, Tabei said: ”Back in 1970s Japan, it was still widely considered that men were the ones to work outside and women would stay at home. Even women who had jobs — were asked just to serve tea. So it was unthinkable for them to be promoted in their workplaces.”

She continued that her all-women Everest expedition was told that they “should be raising children instead.” But Tabei had a passion for stout, mighty snowy peaks since she was 10 years old. And therefore, she told the Japanese media outlets that her love for mountains did not change her resolve to climb Mount Everest.

Took same trail like Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay

Tabei’s all-women team reached the world’s tallest peak at 21,326 feet above sea level at the time of a dangerous avalanche nearby Nuptse on May 16, 1975. Everyone survived. The group briefly rested in tents at Camp II and braved the rough weather. Tabei had decided to go the same trail taken by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, who made it to the summit 22 years earlier on 29 May 1953. In all, her team comprised of 14 mountaineers, 23 sherpas, and 500 porters, all of whom were managed by the Tokyo Women's Mountaineering Club. In 1970 Tabei also hiked atop Annapurna III (7.555m). In 1975 she became the driving force for women for Everest women's expedition.